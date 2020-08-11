Horses for Courses: Wyndham Championship

The Regular Season has been nothing short of "regular" but it will conclude this week with FedExCup Playoff spots up for grabs at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. The end of the line is a familiar one as Sedgefield has hosted the final Regular Season event annually since 2008. Eligibility for the 2020-2021 season is not on the line, but only the top 125 players will advance to THE NORTHERN TRUST next week.

Usually the only Donald Ross design on TOUR during the Regular Season, Sedgefield was joined this year and last by another, Detroit Golf Club. Kris Spence oversaw the redo here in 2007 and another in 2012, which included adding Champion Bermuda greens. Sedgefield plays 25 yards longer this season as a new tee box was added to Hole No. 14 but still doesn't stretch over 7,200 yards. Champion Bermuda greens are above average in size and always roll perfectly, hence the low scores.

The Par-70 is protected by 52 bunkers and five water hazards but the openness and lack of rough makes it annually one of the easiest tracks on TOUR. In fact, it has played as the easiest or second-easiest Par-70 over the last three seasons and spits out low scores as the rule, not the exception. Wrapping up at the Wyndham means four days of breaking par and keeping any score with 70-something off the card.

J.T. Poston will look to become the first to defend his title and win on this track for a second time. He'll lead the field of 156 competing for a piece of the $6.4 million purse ($1.154 winner) and those very last, precious FedExCup Points (500 winner).

Recent Winners at Wyndham

2019: J.T. Poston (-22)

Final round 62, tied for the lowest winning score for a winner in tournament history to win by one over Webb Simpson. ... Bogey-free winner for the first time ANYWHERE on TOUR since Lee Trevino in 1974. ... North Carolina native won for the first time on TOUR. ... Trailed by three shots after each round. ... Fantastic performance included T2 Fairways, first GIR, T3 Proximity and T1 Scrambling. ... Fourth consecutive winner to finish top 3 in Strokes-Gained: Approach. ... Third winner in four to finish first or second in Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green. ... Tied tournament scoring record.

Notables: Simpson, the last native North Carolinian to win before Poston, (T2) and Billy Horschel (T6) co-led the field in par-breakers. ... 2015 champ Si Woo Kim (T5) closed with 64. ... Josh Teater (T6) was only one of two players in the top 30 to sign for a round above 70. ... Brice Garnett (T6) played in the final group and closed with 70. ... Sungjae Im (T6) opened with 62, one of three on the week. ... Cut was 4-under, as lift, clean and place was in effect the first two rounds. ... Top 47 players 10-under or better. ... Four rounds above 70 of the top 40 players. ... Two players broke into the top 125 (Patton Kizzire, Andrew Landry).

2018: Brandt Snedeker (-21)

Fired 59 in the first round to set the course record and a foundation for wire-to-wire victory. ... Won by three shots over CT Pan and Simpson. ... Only player to win at Forest Oaks (2007) and Sedgefield. ... Only fifth 59 of 10 to go on to win. ... Missed tournament scoring record by a shot. ... Not surprisingly only winner in last six top 10 Strokes-Gained: Around the Green. ... Top 10 Par-4 scoring (T3) same as the last six winners. ... Only winner in last six (T51) outside top 10 in driving accuracy.

Notables: Pan was tied with Snedeker on No. 18 tee box before hitting it OB. ... Simpson closed with 62, his best ever. ... Jim Furyk (T4) closed with 63. ... Brian Gay (T6) had a 63-62 Friday-Saturday. ... 2009 champ Ryan Moore (T6) opened with 63. ... Cut was 3-under. ... Top 40 10-under or better. ... One round OVER par in the top 25 players. ... Two players broke into the top 125 (Harris English, Nick Taylor).

2017: Henrik Stenson (-22)

Set tournament record (Par-70) as he made his one-shot 54-hole lead stand up. ... Opened with 62 and trailed by one to Matt Every. ... T8 fairways, T3 GIR, 1st Proximity and T3 Strokes-Gained: Putting. ... T2 Par-3 and Par-4 scoring. ... Led the field in Birdie-or-Better Percentage. ... Won on fourth visit. ... Second highest OWGR winner (No. 8) in tournament history behind Hal Sutton (No. 4) in 2000.

Notables: Simpson (T3) opened with 63 finished four back. ... 36- hole leader Ryan Armour (T4) posted 61 in Round 2, good for co-low round of the week with Every. ... Rory Sabbatini (T6) picked up his third top 10 in four starts. ... Shane Lowry (T7) was joined by Davis Love III (T10) and Harold Varner III (T10) to round out the top 10. ... Cut 3-under. ... Top 27 10-under or better. ... Four players advance to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.

* - Top 10 at Sedgefield since 2015

Rounds in the 60s

1 Mark Hubbard

2 *Sungjae Im

9 Brendon Todd

13 Doc Redman

13 *Brian Harman (T6, 2019)

19 Patrick Rodgers

19 Henrik Norlander

22 Harry Higgs

22 Harris English (never MC in six)

24 Brian Stuard

24 *JT Poston

24 Carlos Ortiz

24 Maverick McNealy

24 Talor Gooch

Greens in Regulation

1 *Jim Furyk

2 Kyle Stanley

3 Aaron Wise

5 Corey Conners

7 Russell Henley

8 *Josh Teater

9 Will Gordon

10 *Paul Casey (T3, 2015)

11 Harris English

12 Doc Redman

14 Nick Watney

15 *Brice Garnett

17 Pat Perez

17 Matthew NeSmith

19 Henrik Norlander

24 *Harold Varner III

25 Russell Knox

25 Chesson Hadley

Birdie-or-Better Percentage

4 *Webb Simpson

7 Seamus Power

9 *Patrick Reed (2013 winner)

14 Chesson Hadley

16 Anirban Lahiri

17 Will Gordon

22 Bronson Burgoon

25 Maverick McNealy

26 *Sungjae Im

29 Xinjun Zhang

30 Sebastian Munoz

31 Denny McCarthy

32 Danny Lee

33 Peter Uihlein

35 Charl Schwartzel

Greenbacks in Greensboro

Webb Simpson: 2011 champ has cashed in 10 of 11 with nine top 25s and seven top 10s. Hit the podium the last three seasons and is 57-under over that stretch with all 12 rounds in the red. Scoring average 66.79.

Brandt Snedeker: 2018 champ has been paid off in 10 of 12 with six of those in the top 10. Five straight at the event includes three inside T5.

Billy Horschel: T5 2016 began a run of four straight weekends and includes T11 2018 and T6 last year. Of 30 rounds career 27 are par or better including the last 19.

Ryan Moore: Enters with five straight at Sedgefield under his belt. T10 in 2015 adds to T24 in 2017 plus T6 on his last visit in 2018.

Rory Sabbatini: Top 10 results in three of his last four visits but paydays in all of them.

Patrick Reed: Never missed in five chances and the last four are all T24 or better including his win.

Sergio Garcia: 2012 champ has never cashed worse than T29 in four starts at Sedgefield.