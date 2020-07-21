Horses for Courses: 3M Open

Summertime rolls along and it's back to birdies this week as the PGA TOUR returns to TPC Twin Cities for the second edition of the 3M Open. Nothing like another dose of temperatures in the 90s this week but at least the sweat equity will result in low scores in the suburb of Blaine, Minnesota. Matthew Wolff is back and will defend his maiden TOUR victory as he leads a field of 156 looking to grab their share of the $6.4 million purse ($1.152 winner) and add 500 FedExCup points to the ledger.

The 20-year old broke onto the scene last year and pummeled the Par-71, 7,431 yards to the tune of 21-under in just his third start as a professional. The cherry on-top was his off-the-green putt for eagle on the final hole to secure the trophy. In the inaugural event the top 12 players were 16-under and the top 52 were all 10-under or better. There was a round of 62 (-9) posted in all four rounds and 44 bogey-free rounds. The course scoring average of 69.46 for the week suggests all comers are welcome.

The 6,500 square foot Bentgrass greens will provide the largest targets yet since the restart. Prepped to run upwards of 13 feet on the Stimpmeter, those who hit it closest will have an easier time navigating. Although 72 bunkers and 27 water hazards sounds daunting, we've seen if the weather cooperates (read: no wind) these guys just fly right by and over. Only three inches or so of Bluegrass/fescue rough is on the menu this week so I'd expect another shootout again this time around.

Tom Lehman and Steve Wenzloff have tuned up the prairie links at TPC Twin Cities after last year's mid-summer feast. Check Rob Bolton's Power Rankings linked below for the specific changes.

2019 3M Open: Top 25 (entered this week)

1 Matthew Wolff

5 Wyndham Clark

5 Carlos Ortiz

7 Sam Burns

7 Lucas Glover

7 Brian Harman

7 Troy Merritt

13 Fabian Gomez

15 Scott Brown

15 Scott Piercy

15 Roger Sloan

15 Shawn Stefani

23 Brice Garnett

23 Denny McCarthy

23 Tom Hoge

23 Arjun Atwal

23 Tony Finau

23 Charles Howell III

23 Johnson Wagner

Recent Winner

2019: Matthew Wolff (-21)

Eagle on the final hole to win as a sponsor's exemption. ... Fired 62 on Sunday to tie the 54-hole lead. ... Led the field Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, second Strokes-Gained: Approach, third in Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage and co-led the field in Par-4 scoring. ... Seven bogeys (T25) were cancelled out by 26 birdies and the final stroke for eagle. ... Led the field in Par Breakers. ... Only T62 scrambling. ... Won NCAA individual title weeks before.

Notables: Club "62" playing this week: Piercy (Round 1) and Glover (Round 4). ... Brown and Burns led the field in Par-5 scoring (-10). ... Wolff (-12) and Glover (-10) were the best two in Par-4 scoring. ... Brooks Koepka 65th. ... 85 players made the cut on 3-under.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.

Greens in Regulation

4 Aaron Wise

5 Emiliano Grillo

7 Russell Henley

8 Will Gordon

10 Kyle Stanley

11 Harris English

15 Paul Casey

17 Josh Teater

18 Doc Redman

19 George McNeill

21 Matthew NeSmith

23 Cameron Percy

26 Brice Garnett

Proximity

2 Johnson Wagner

5 Doc Redman

7 Jonathan Byrd

9 Vaughn Taylor

9 Tim Wilkinson

11 Russell Henley

13 Seamus Power

14 Emiliano Grillo

18 Chesson Hadley

18 Michael Gellerman

20 Robert Castro

20 Brian Harman

20 Ben Taylor

23 Jason Dufner

24 Ben Martin

24 Josh Teater

Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage

3 Dominic Bozzelli

8 Seamus Power

13 Kristoffer Ventura

15 Tony Finau

16 Dustin Johnson

17 Bronson Burgoon

20 Charley Hoffman

24 Wyndham Clark

25 Chesson Hadley

Rounds in the 60s

3 Harry Higgs

3 Lanto Griffin

3 Doc Redman

6 Carlos Ortiz

6 Patrick Rodgers

6 Henrik Norlander

15 Brian Harman

20 Adam Long

22 Kyoung-Hoon Lee

22 Talor Gooch

30 Adam Schenk

30 Tony Finau

30 Bubba Watson

30 Matthew NeSmith

30 Scott Stallings

30 Sebastian Munoz

37 Lucas Glover

37 Cameron Tringale

37 Harris English