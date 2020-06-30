Horses for Courses: Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Motor City and Detroit Golf Club take center stage this week as the TOUR returns to the Donald Ross design for the second year running. Last year Nate Lashley rocked the field to win by six, picking up his first TOUR victory. He's back to defend the inaugural championship and will be joined by 155 others looking to add their name to the list of winners in this very different season. A field of 156 will tee it up for a chance at $1.350 million (500 FedExCup points) for the winner from a purse of $7.5 million.

Detroit Golf Club will rely on 17 holes from its North Course and just one from the South as the composite set-up lays out Par-72 at 7,340 yards. For the fourth consecutive week the average green size will be less than 5,200 square feet on average. For the second consecutive week Bent/Poa greens and Bluegrass rough over three inches will be in play. And for the first time since THE RETURN there will be four Par-5 holes in play so I bet that will make a few bombers more than excited.

With only one event in the books, I'll rely on what I learned last year. Wet conditions made for target practice into the smallish targets. The soft, undulating greens didn't provide much defense and couldn't get up to a speed to make the pros think twice. The tree-lined parkland set up sent those who were four-under or worse home. This isn't the week to make to have a cold putter or to be grinding out pars. The event played as a traditional set-up and was met by rave reviews by the players. No wonder there aren't any changes for this year!

Recent Winners

2019: Nate Lashley (-25, 263)

Last man into the field as third alternate. ... 36-year old went wire-to-wire to win by six over Doc Redman. ... Opened with 63 to set the course record then matched it in Round 3. ... Led by six after 54 holes. ... Led the field in Par-4 scoring and birdies (28). ... T4 GIR, 3rd Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green and 2nd Strokes-Gained: Putting. ... ONE bogey thru 59 holes and just three for the week. #AlmostPerfectGame.

Notables in the field this week: Redman won the Monday Qualifier to get into the field. ... Wes Roach (T3) led the field in Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green. ... Rory Sabbatini (T3) led the field in Par-5 scoring at 12-under. ... Ted Potter, Jr., (T5) was 13-under on Par-4 holes, one behind Lashley. ... Previous Donald Ross winners at Sedgefield Patrick Reed and Brandt Snedeker shared fifth. Snedeker also has conquered East Lake, another Ross track. ... Michigan native Brian Stuard (T5) made 26 birdies, good for second. ... Cameron Tringale (T5) was second Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green, second in Par-5 scoring and T3 in birdies. ... JT Poston (T11) played in the final group and made 24 birdies. He would later torch Sedgefield for his first win on TOUR. ... Viktor Hovland and Hideki Matsuyama shared T13. ... 36 players made more than 20 birdies for the week. ... Only 21 eagles recorded. ... Top 45 players were 10-under or better. ... Lashley's previous start was T28 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

No mystery when going low is on the cards! Find as many GIR as possible and take advantage by holing birdie putts upon arrival. Bogeys this week will sting so scrambling to save pars won't hurt; birdies are truly better. The weather should be hot and wind doesn't look to be a factor as of Tuesday morning. Find a diamond in the rough!

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.

* - Top 25 last year

Greens in Regulation

5 Emiliano Grillo

8 Aaron Wise

9 Bryson DeChambeau

10 Tyrrell Hatton

12 Webb Simpson

13 Will Gordon

17 *Kyle Stanley (T21)

18 *Hideki Matsuyama (T13)

21 Cameron Percy

22 Adam Hadwin

23 Bo Hoag

24 Josh Teater

25 DJ Trahan

Putting: Birdie-or-Better Percentage

1 Webb Simpson

3 *Patrick Reed (T5)

5 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7 Seamus Power

12 Scottie Scheffler

14 Kristoffer Ventura

17 Erik van Rooyen

18 Tyrrell Hatton

21 Sebastian Munoz

23 Bronson Burgoon

24 Charl Schwartzel

27 Bryson DeChambeau

Par-5 Scoring

2 Webb Simpson

6 Alex Noren

12 *Hideki Matsuyama

13 Bryson DeChambeau

13 Lanto Griffin

13 *Nate Lashley

19 Matt Jones

19 James Hahn

22 Jason Day

22 Sebastian Munoz

22 Wyndham Clark

26 Scottie Scheffler

26 Mark Hubbard

26 Rory Sabbatini