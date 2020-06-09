Horses for Courses: Charles Schwab Challenge

Defending champion Kevin Na looks to join Hogan as the only player to defend as a purse of $7.5 million and a winner's share of $1.35 million plus 500 FedExCup points await the champion.

Colonial plays to Par-70 and meanders to 7,209 yards. Signature dog-legs curving both directions led Hogan to remark, "A straight ball will get you in more trouble at Colonial than any course I know." Without the backstop of galleries or grandstands, attacking below-average sized Bentgrass greens with acumen will help to sort out the winner. The good news is the gusty Texas winds do NOT appear to be on the cards so birdies will increase unless rust prevails while bogeys and rounds over-par never translate here.

No fans? No roars?

No problem. Give us golf.

Recent Winners

2019: Kevin Na (-13, 267)

Picked up his third top-10 payday in his last four starts as he won for the third time on TOUR. ... Led by two after 54 holes before winning comfortably by four as the only player double digits under par. ... Fired 62 in Round 2 after opening with 62 and closing with 61 for solo fourth in 2018. ... One of six to hold the course record (61). ... 27-under the last two years. ... Becomes the third consecutive winner to finish first or second in GIR and in his 30s. ... Fourth consecutive winner to lead or co-lead in bogey avoidance and Par-4 scoring.

Notables in the field this week: Tony Finau (solo second) hit 3 of 14 rounds but 16 of 18 GIR to post 64 and lead after Round 1. ... CT Pan (T3), a former winner at Harbour Town (hint, hint) joined Colonial member Ryan Palmer (T6) as the only two players to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Jordan Spieth made over 480 feet of putts but finished T8.

2018: Justin Rose (-20, 260)

Missed tying Zach Johnson's tournament record by a shot as he defeated Brooks Koepka by three shots. ... Led Emiliano Grillo (solo third) by a shot after Friday and by four after 54 holes. ... Benign wind, similar to this year's forecast as of Monday, allowed for excellent scoring conditions. ... Of the last six winners, five were T11 or better in Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage (4th). ... Led the field in GIR, SG: Approach the Green, SG: Tee to Green and T1 Bogey Avoidance. ... First time playing since 2010 (sixth overall).

Notables in the field this week: Koepka played his final three rounds 17-under, which included a pair of 63s. ... Na (fourth) opened with 62 and closed with 61 and was beaten by six shots. ... Louis Oosthuizen and Jon Rahm both closed 64-68 to share fifth.

2017: Kevin Kisner (-10, 270)

Ran down 54-hole leader Webb Simpson (fifth) as his final round 66 was good enough to win by one. ... Led the field in Ball-Striking and Bogey Avoidance plus T1 Driving Accuracy. ... Placed second in GIR and third in SG: Putting. ... None of the last six winners finished the week in the top 10 in driving distance (T49). ... Entered the week MC-T56.

Notables in the field this week: Debutant Jon Rahm and 2015 champ Jordan Spieth made up two thirds of the share of second. ... Dallas resident Danny Lee (T6) posted 64 in Round 2 to join Kisner on the 36-hole lead. ... Sharing T7 with Brian Harman and Scott Piercy was Steve Stricker, who closed with 63. ... JT Poston shot 65 to co-lead after Round 1.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2018-19 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.

* - previous top 10 finish here since 2015 or previous champion

Bogey Avoidance:

1 Rory McIlroy (debut)

2 *Webb Simpson

4 Charles Howell III

6 *Matt Kuchar

7 *Scott Piercy

8 *Jim Furyk

9 Lucas Glover

10 Vaughn Taylor

11 *Brooks Koepka

12 Xander Schauffele

13 Matt Jones

14 Sungjae Im

16 Justin Thomas (debut)

17 Bud Cauley

19 Denny McCarthy

22 *Rory Sabbatini

24 *Jon Rahm

25 Patrick Reed

Strokes Gained: Approach the Green

2 Justin Thomas

3 *Emiliano Grillo

6 Jason Kokrak

7 *Jim Furyk

9 Corey Conners

11 *Brooks Koepka

12 Rory McIlroy

13 Chez Reavie

14 *Webb Simpson

15 Talor Gooch

16 Ryan Moore

17 *Matt Kuchar

18 *Russell Knox

19 Keegan Bradley

20 Gary Woodland

21 *Sergio Garcia (2001 champ on debut)

21 *Justin Rose

24 Nate Lashley

25 *Joaquin Niemann

26 Xander Schauffele

27 Kevin Streelman

Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage

1 Rory McIlroy

2 *Jordan Spieth

3 Justin Thomas

5 Gary Woodland

6 Denny McCarthy

8 Wyndham Clark

9 *Justin Rose

10 Bryson DeChambeau

11 Si Woo Kim

12 *Jon Rahm

13 *Andrew Putnam

16 Rafa Cabrera Bello

17 Brooks Koepka

19 Dustin Johnson

20 Troy Merritt

21 Sepp Straka

22 *Ryan Palmer

23 Vaughn Taylor

24 Bud Cauley

25 Xander Schauffele

Horses

Jordan Spieth: A pair of runner-up finishes sandwiched his 2016 win; posted 25 of 28 rounds here in the red; never MC in seven trips with six paydays T14 or better.

Kevin Na: He's 27-under in his last two visits with rounds of 61 (T-course record), 62 and 62 included; win, fourth, T42 and T10 in his last four visits; 11 of 13 lifetime.

Ryan Palmer: Colonial member makes start No. 17 and looks to add to his four top-10s in his last eight starts.

Brooks Koepka: One start posted 17-under, and didn't win.

Jon Rahm: Finished T2 on debut and followed with T5 in 2018; MC last year.

Andrew Putnam: T20 on debut followed by T3 last year. Another quick study.

Cut Makers

Charley Hoffman: Perfect from 11 visits and has posted 63 each of the last two years.

Jim Furyk: Never won in 22 previous but cashed 17 times for seven top 10s and 10 top 25s; was just two off the 54-hole lead last year before T13.

Rory Sabbatini: Another who points to the experience angle will make start No. 20; 2007 champ has four additional top 10s including T6 last year.

Chris Kirk: Never missed in nine tries.

Justin Rose: Perfect six from six.

Tony Finau: T34 or better in all four.

Harris English: T30 or better in five from six attempts.

Caution

Zach Johnson: Winner in 2010 and 2012 is 20-over on his last three visits.

Chez Reavie: MC in three of four.

Ryan Moore: No top 25 in eight starts.