Horses for Courses: The Honda Classic

2019: Keith Mitchell (-9, 271)

Holed a birdie putt at the last to avoid a playoff with Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka and claim his first TOUR win in only his second visit. ... Fourth consecutive winner to place in the top seven in driving distance (all holes). ... Fourth winner in the last five to place in the top three (first) in Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green. ... T2 in scrambling and bogey avoidance. ... Entered the week MC-MC-73-MC-16 for the season.

Notables in the field this week: Wyndham Clark (T7) led after 54 holes and played the final group with K. H. Lee (T7). ... Mitchell co-led after 36 holes with Sungjae Im, who shot 64 in Round 2, before finishing T51. ... Lucas Glover (T4) opened with 66 and closed with 66. ... Ryan Palmer (T4) led the field with 20 birdies and posted the low round of the week, 63, on Sunday. ... Vijay Singh (T6) joined Mitchell, Fowler and Sergio Garcia (DNS) as the only four players to post all four rounds par-or-better. ... Cut was 2 over.

2018: Justin Thomas (-8, 272)

Defeated 54-hole leader Luke List on the first playoff hole for his first victory in four tries here. ... Led the field in Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green, Scrambling and Strokes-Gained: Approach-the-Green. ... Fourth consecutive winner T11 or better in proximity. ... Second win of the year (CJ CUP).

Notables in the field this week: Tommy Fleetwood (fourth) was a quick learner as he posted all four rounds of par-or-better in his first appearance. ... Byeong-Hun An (T5) closed 69-65. ... Jamie Lovemark (T5) was two off the 54-hole lead. ... Sponsor exemption Sam Burns and birdie leader (19) Emiliano Grillo shared eighth. ... Only 11 players broke par for the week. ... Cut was 5-over.

2017: Rickie Fowler (-12, 268)

The eighth time was a charm as he comfortably won by four shots over Gary Woodland. ... Set the 54-hole total record (-13) by two shots. ... Only three players since 2013 have posted all four rounds in the 60s. ... Fowler (second) is the only winner in the last five years to finish inside the top 23 in Strokes-Gained: Putting. ... Fowler didn't miss a putt inside five feet (57 of 57). ... Led the field with 21 birdies.

Notables in the field this week: Billy Horschel (T4) put all four rounds at par-or-better. ... Jhonattan Vegas (T4) made an ace and closed with 64. ... Fowler is the only player to finish in double-digits under-par since the 2014 renovation. ... Cut was even-par.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2018-19 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.

* - previous top 10 finish here since 2017

Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green

7 *Byeong-Hun An

9 Corey Conners

12 *Brooks Koepka

13 *Tommy Fleetwood

14 *Jason Kokrak (T9, 2019)

15 *Emiliano Grillo

16 *Gary Woodland

19 Kevin Streelman

23 Joaquin Niemann

25 *Jim Furyk (T9, 2019)

27 *Jhonattan Vegas

Proximity

1 Corey Conners

3 *Jim Furyk

4 Ryan Armour

4 Jason Dufner

4 Vaughn Taylor

7 *Russell Knox

8 Chesson Hadley

10 Louis Oosthuizen

10 Joaquin Niemann

10 Keegan Bradley

14 Brian Stuard

15 Talor Gooch

17 Josh Teater

21 *Russell Henley

21 *Lucas Glover

24 Kyle Stanley

24 *Brooks Koepka

Scrambling

1 *Tommy Fleetwood

5 *Lucas Glover

6 Matt Jones

7 Sungjae Im

9 Denny McCarthy

9 Brian Stuard

13 *Jim Furyk

14 Bud Cauley

15 Kiradech Aphibarnrat

18 Rory Sabbatini (2011 winner)

19 Ryan Armour

20 CT Pan

21 Vaughn Taylor

22 Si Woo Kim

24 Jimmy Walker

Horses

Rickie Fowler: All-time leading money winner has learned how to balance winning golf during a home game. T2-MC-WIN-T6 the last four seasons suggests more than balance!

Lucas Glover: Hasn't missed in his last seven attempts and the last three have cashed T4-T17-T21.

Billy Horschel: Florida born, bred and living, the former Gator has rattled off T16, MC, T4 and T8 in his last four visits.

Russell Henley: The 2014 champ has cashed in six of seven with T20 and T24 in his last two visits.

Cut makers at PGA National

Lee Westwood: Five straight but first appearance since 2015.

Nick Watney: Five straight.

Gary Woodland: Seven straight.

Stewart Cink: Nine straight.

Jason Dufner: 10 straight.