|TEE #
|TIME
|PLAYER NAMES
|
TEE #1
1
|
Brian Stuard
|07:45 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Denny McCarthy
Zac Blair
|07:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jhonattan Vegas
Scott Piercy
|08:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Adam Schenk
Doc Redman
|08:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Keith Mitchell
Joaquin Niemann
|08:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Richy Werenski
Bronson Burgoon
|08:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matthew Wolff
Pat Perez
|08:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Charles Schwab Challenge to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.
|08:46 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jason Dufner
Matthew NeSmith
|08:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Zach Johnson
Talor Gooch
|09:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Andrew Landry
Byeong Hun An
|09:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Harry Higgs
Louis Oosthuizen
|09:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Scottie Scheffler
Billy Horschel
|09:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chris Kirk
Lucas Glover
|09:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Patrick Rodgers
Viktor Hovland
|09:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matt Jones
Tyler Duncan
|10:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rory Sabbatini
Brooks Koepka
|10:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Bud Cauley
Matthew Fitzpatrick
|10:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Alex Noren
Keegan Bradley
|10:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Brian Harman
|10:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Adam Hadwin
Kevin Kisner
|10:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Maverick McNealy
Tony Finau
|11:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Peter Uihlein
Joel Dahmen
|11:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Ian Poulter
Jim Furyk
|11:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Bubba Watson
Charles Howell III
|11:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Sungjae Im
Mark Hubbard
|11:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Cameron Champ
Jason Kokrak
|11:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
J.T. Poston
Chesson Hadley
|12:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rory McIlroy
Bryson DeChambeau
|12:10 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Corey Conners
Justin Rose
|12:20 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Patrick Reed
Abraham Ancer
|12:30 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Daniel Berger
Harold Varner III
|12:40 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Collin Morikawa
Jordan Spieth
|12:50 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Justin Thomas
Branden Grace
|01:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Xander Schauffele
Gary Woodland
|01:10 PM