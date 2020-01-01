×
ROUND 4
TEE # TIME PLAYER NAMES
TEE #1
1
 07:45 AM

USA Brian Stuard

07:45 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:50 AM

USA Denny McCarthy

USA Zac Blair

07:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:00 AM

VEN Jhonattan Vegas

USA Scott Piercy

08:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:10 AM

USA Adam Schenk

USA Doc Redman

08:10 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:20 AM

USA Keith Mitchell

CHI Joaquin Niemann

08:20 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:30 AM

USA Richy Werenski

USA Bronson Burgoon

08:30 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:40 AM

USA Matthew Wolff

USA Pat Perez

08:40 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:46 AM

As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Charles Schwab Challenge to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.

08:46 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:50 AM

USA Jason Dufner

USA Matthew NeSmith

08:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:00 AM

USA Zach Johnson

USA Talor Gooch

09:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:10 AM

USA Andrew Landry

KOR Byeong Hun An

09:10 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:20 AM

USA Harry Higgs

RSA Louis Oosthuizen

09:20 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:30 AM

USA Scottie Scheffler

USA Billy Horschel

09:30 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:40 AM

USA Chris Kirk

USA Lucas Glover

09:40 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:50 AM

USA Patrick Rodgers

NOR Viktor Hovland

09:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:00 AM

AUS Matt Jones

USA Tyler Duncan

10:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:10 AM

SVK Rory Sabbatini

USA Brooks Koepka

10:10 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:20 AM

USA Bud Cauley

ENG Matthew Fitzpatrick

10:20 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:30 AM

SWE Alex Noren

USA Keegan Bradley

10:30 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:40 AM

ESP Rafa Cabrera Bello

USA Brian Harman

10:40 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:50 AM

CAN Adam Hadwin

USA Kevin Kisner

10:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:00 AM

USA Maverick McNealy

USA Tony Finau

11:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:10 AM

USA Peter Uihlein

USA Joel Dahmen

11:10 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:20 AM

ENG Ian Poulter

USA Jim Furyk

11:20 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:30 AM

USA Bubba Watson

USA Charles Howell III

11:30 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:40 AM

KOR Sungjae Im

USA Mark Hubbard

11:40 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:50 AM

USA Cameron Champ

USA Jason Kokrak

11:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 12:00 PM

USA J.T. Poston

USA Chesson Hadley

12:00 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:10 PM

NIR Rory McIlroy

USA Bryson DeChambeau

12:10 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:20 PM

CAN Corey Conners

ENG Justin Rose

12:20 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:30 PM

USA Patrick Reed

MEX Abraham Ancer

12:30 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:40 PM

USA Daniel Berger

USA Harold Varner III

12:40 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:50 PM

USA Collin Morikawa

USA Jordan Spieth

12:50 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:00 PM

USA Justin Thomas

RSA Branden Grace

01:00 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:10 PM

USA Xander Schauffele

USA Gary Woodland

01:10 PM