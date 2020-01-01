|TEE #
|TIME
|PLAYER NAMES
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chesson Hadley
|07:45 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Louis Oosthuizen
Andrew Landry
|07:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Pat Perez
Viktor Hovland
|08:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Brian Stuard
Keith Mitchell
|08:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Jhonattan Vegas
Alex Noren
|08:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Adam Schenk
Maverick McNealy
|08:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Chris Kirk
Richy Werenski
|08:40 AM
|
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
|
As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Charles Schwab Challenge to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.
|08:46 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Byeong Hun An
Bronson Burgoon
|08:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Scott Piercy
Keegan Bradley
|09:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Denny McCarthy
Zach Johnson
|09:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Bud Cauley
Talor Gooch
|09:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Cameron Champ
Jason Kokrak
|09:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Charles Howell III
Jason Dufner
|09:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Doc Redman
Patrick Reed
|09:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matthew NeSmith
Lucas Glover
|10:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Joaquin Niemann
Tony Finau
|10:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Scottie Scheffler
|10:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rory Sabbatini
Adam Hadwin
|10:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Matthew Wolff
Ian Poulter
|10:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Brooks Koepka
Matt Jones
|10:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Kevin Kisner
Jim Furyk
|11:00 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Zac Blair
Billy Horschel
|11:10 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Sungjae Im
|11:20 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Tyler Duncan
Mark Hubbard
|11:30 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Patrick Rodgers
Harry Higgs
|11:40 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
J.T. Poston
Abraham Ancer
|11:50 AM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Peter Uihlein
Brian Harman
|12:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Corey Conners
Bubba Watson
|12:10 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Daniel Berger
Joel Dahmen
|12:20 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Justin Rose
Gary Woodland
|12:30 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Justin Thomas
Branden Grace
|12:40 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Xander Schauffele
Rory McIlroy
|12:50 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Bryson DeChambeau
Collin Morikawa
|01:00 PM
|
TEE #1
1
|
Harold Varner III
Jordan Spieth
|01:10 PM