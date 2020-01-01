×
ROUND 3
TEE # TIME PLAYER NAMES
TEE #1
1
 07:45 AM

USA Chesson Hadley

07:45 AM
TEE #1
1
 07:50 AM

RSA Louis Oosthuizen

USA Andrew Landry

07:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:00 AM

USA Pat Perez

NOR Viktor Hovland

08:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:10 AM

USA Brian Stuard

USA Keith Mitchell

08:10 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:20 AM

VEN Jhonattan Vegas

SWE Alex Noren

08:20 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:30 AM

USA Adam Schenk

USA Maverick McNealy

08:30 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:40 AM

USA Chris Kirk

USA Richy Werenski

08:40 AM
TEE #1
TEE #10
1, 10
 08:46 AM

As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Charles Schwab Challenge to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.

08:46 AM
TEE #1
1
 08:50 AM

KOR Byeong Hun An

USA Bronson Burgoon

08:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:00 AM

USA Scott Piercy

USA Keegan Bradley

09:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:10 AM

USA Denny McCarthy

USA Zach Johnson

09:10 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:20 AM

USA Bud Cauley

USA Talor Gooch

09:20 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:30 AM

USA Cameron Champ

USA Jason Kokrak

09:30 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:40 AM

USA Charles Howell III

USA Jason Dufner

09:40 AM
TEE #1
1
 09:50 AM

USA Doc Redman

USA Patrick Reed

09:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:00 AM

USA Matthew NeSmith

USA Lucas Glover

10:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:10 AM

CHI Joaquin Niemann

USA Tony Finau

10:10 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:20 AM

ENG Matthew Fitzpatrick

USA Scottie Scheffler

10:20 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:30 AM

SVK Rory Sabbatini

CAN Adam Hadwin

10:30 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:40 AM

USA Matthew Wolff

ENG Ian Poulter

10:40 AM
TEE #1
1
 10:50 AM

USA Brooks Koepka

AUS Matt Jones

10:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:00 AM

USA Kevin Kisner

USA Jim Furyk

11:00 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:10 AM

USA Zac Blair

USA Billy Horschel

11:10 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:20 AM

ESP Rafa Cabrera Bello

KOR Sungjae Im

11:20 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:30 AM

USA Tyler Duncan

USA Mark Hubbard

11:30 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:40 AM

USA Patrick Rodgers

USA Harry Higgs

11:40 AM
TEE #1
1
 11:50 AM

USA J.T. Poston

MEX Abraham Ancer

11:50 AM
TEE #1
1
 12:00 PM

USA Peter Uihlein

USA Brian Harman

12:00 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:10 PM

CAN Corey Conners

USA Bubba Watson

12:10 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:20 PM

USA Daniel Berger

USA Joel Dahmen

12:20 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:30 PM

ENG Justin Rose

USA Gary Woodland

12:30 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:40 PM

USA Justin Thomas

RSA Branden Grace

12:40 PM
TEE #1
1
 12:50 PM

USA Xander Schauffele

NIR Rory McIlroy

12:50 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:00 PM

USA Bryson DeChambeau

USA Collin Morikawa

01:00 PM
TEE #1
1
 01:10 PM

USA Harold Varner III

USA Jordan Spieth

01:10 PM