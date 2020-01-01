×
ROUND 2
TEE # TIME PLAYER NAMES
TEE #10
 06:50 AM

USA Charley Hoffman

USA Bud Cauley

USA Harry Higgs

TEE #1
 06:50 AM

USA Patrick Rodgers

MEX Carlos Ortiz

TEE #10
 07:01 AM

ENG Matthew Fitzpatrick

USA Denny McCarthy

AUT Sepp Straka

TEE #1
 07:01 AM

USA Talor Gooch

USA Sam Ryder

THA Jazz Janewattananond

TEE #10
 07:12 AM

USA Harold Varner III

USA Zac Blair

USA Scottie Scheffler

TEE #1
 07:12 AM

USA Chad Campbell

ENG Matt Wallace

CHN Xinjun Zhang

TEE #10
 07:23 AM

AUS Cameron Smith

CHI Joaquin Niemann

USA Adam Long

TEE #1
 07:23 AM

USA Andrew Putnam

USA Billy Horschel

ENG Danny Willett

TEE #10
 07:34 AM

USA Tyler Duncan

USA Brendon Todd

KOR Sung Kang

TEE #1
 07:34 AM

USA Collin Morikawa

USA Bubba Watson

USA Zach Johnson

TEE #10
 07:45 AM

USA Justin Thomas

USA Rickie Fowler

USA Jordan Spieth

TEE #1
 07:45 AM

USA Kevin Kisner

USA Xander Schauffele

USA Jim Furyk

TEE #10
 07:56 AM

NIR Rory McIlroy

USA Brooks Koepka

ESP Jon Rahm

TEE #1
 07:56 AM

USA Nate Lashley

TPE C.T. Pan

USA Scott Piercy

TEE #10
 08:07 AM

USA Webb Simpson

USA Matt Kuchar

USA Tony Finau

TEE #1
 08:07 AM

USA Keegan Bradley

AUS Jason Day

KOR Si Woo Kim

TEE #10
 08:18 AM

USA Lanto Griffin

COL Sebastián Muñoz

ESP Sergio Garcia

TEE #1
 08:18 AM

AUS Matt Jones

USA Scott McCarron

KOR Byeong Hun An

TEE #10
 08:29 AM

USA Chris Kirk

USA Scott Brown

USA Josh Teater

TEE #1
 08:29 AM

ARG Emiliano Grillo

USA Bronson Burgoon

USA Mark Hubbard

TEE #10
 08:40 AM

ESP Rafa Cabrera Bello

USA Richy Werenski

USA Adam Schenk

TEE #1
 08:40 AM

AUS John Senden

USA Nick Watney

RSA Erik van Rooyen

TEE #1
TEE #10
 08:46 AM

As the PGA TOUR commits to amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country, we have reserved the 8:46 a.m. tee time at the Charles Schwab Challenge to pay our respects to the memory of George Floyd. We will pause at 8:46 a.m. during each round for a moment of silence, prayer and reflection.

TEE #10
 08:51 AM

USA Peter Uihlein

USA Maverick McNealy

USA Matthew NeSmith

TEE #1
 08:51 AM

USA Keith Clearwater

USA Kramer Hickok

USA Andy Ogletree

TEE #10
 09:02 AM

RSA David Frost

AUS Cameron Davis

USA Franklin Corpening

TEE #10
 12:00 PM

USA Ryan Palmer

USA Brian Harman

USA Bill Haas

TEE #1
 12:00 PM

USA J.J. Henry

USA Tom Hoge

TEE #10
 12:11 PM

USA Wyndham Clark

USA Doc Redman

USA Robby Shelton

TEE #1
 12:11 PM

USA Lucas Glover

USA Beau Hossler

KOR Kyoung-Hoon Lee

TEE #10
 12:22 PM

USA Brian Stuard

RSA Branden Grace

USA Scott Harrington

TEE #1
 12:22 PM

VEN Jhonattan Vegas

USA Joel Dahmen

SWE Alex Noren

TEE #10
 12:33 PM

USA Kevin Tway

USA Patton Kizzire

SCO Russell Knox

TEE #1
 12:33 PM

KOR Sungjae Im

RSA Dylan Frittelli

USA Keith Mitchell

TEE #10
 12:44 PM

USA Chez Reavie

USA Charles Howell III

USA Pat Perez

TEE #1
 12:44 PM

USA Patrick Reed

AUS Marc Leishman

NIR Graeme McDowell

TEE #10
 12:55 PM

NOR Viktor Hovland

USA Brice Garnett

USA Jason Dufner

TEE #1
 12:55 PM

USA Dustin Johnson

ENG Justin Rose

USA Bryson DeChambeau

TEE #10
 01:06 PM

USA Matthew Wolff

CAN Corey Conners

RSA Louis Oosthuizen

TEE #1
 01:06 PM

USA Kevin Na

USA Gary Woodland

USA Phil Mickelson

TEE #10
 01:17 PM

USA Troy Merritt

USA Brendan Steele

USA Jimmy Walker

TEE #1
 01:17 PM

USA Andrew Landry

USA Max Homa

USA Steve Stricker

TEE #10
 01:28 PM

USA Cameron Champ

IRL Shane Lowry

USA Jim Herman

TEE #1
 01:28 PM

USA J.T. Poston

ENG Ian Poulter

USA Daniel Berger

TEE #10
 01:39 PM

USA Kevin Streelman

SVK Rory Sabbatini

MEX Abraham Ancer

TEE #1
 01:39 PM

USA Chesson Hadley

GER Bernhard Langer

USA Jason Kokrak

TEE #10
 01:50 PM

CAN Adam Hadwin

USA Harris English

RSA Christiaan Bezuidenhout

TEE #1
 01:50 PM

USA Ryan Moore

USA Vaughn Taylor

FRA Victor Perez

TEE #10
 02:01 PM

CAN Mackenzie Hughes

NZL Danny Lee

USA Brian Gay

TEE #1
 02:01 PM

USA Olin Browne

USA Doug Ghim

ENG Tom Lewis

TEE #10
 02:12 PM

USA Tom Lehman

SWE Henrik Norlander

USA Tyler McCumber

02:12 PM