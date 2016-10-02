×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
  • USA
  • CURRENT SCORE
    PROJECTED     CURRENT SCORE
    PROJECTED
  • EUROPE

LAST UPDATED:
Live scoring will be available once tee-times are official

LEGEND

Video highlights available for that player

Abbreviations

AS = All Square C = Conceded WD = Withdrawn DQ = Disqualified DNS = Did Not Start

ACCEPTANCE OF TERMS

By loading this page and continuing to use PGATOUR.com you agree to comply with the Terms of Service governing PGATOUR.com, as such may be revised from time to time. The current version of the Terms of Service governing PGATOUR.com is available at http://www.pgatour.com/company/tos.html.