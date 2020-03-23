Looking for Social Login?

-
March 23, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR is no longer allowing social accounts to log in to its digital platforms. Users can either create a new account, or use these instructions to transition your current user profile.
Step 1: Click the Navigation Button in the upper left hand corner of the screen. (The three horizontal lines next to the PGA TOUR logo)
Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select Log In / Register
Step 3: Select the social network you normally use to login with on PGA TOUR platforms
Step 4: Follow the option below that best matches your situation
Option 1: Using a social account with an associated email address
When you select to use your social account on PGATOUR.COM you will receive screen A. below asking to confirm that you have would like to use the email address associated with your social account. If you wish to change this email address please follow instructions for option 2.
When you click submit, you will receive a forgot password email your password for PGATOUR.COM. Following the steps in the email you can then set your password for PGATOUR.COM. Use this email and password to login to your account on all PGA TOUR digital products including PGATOUR.COM, the PGA TOUR Apps and PGA TOUR Fantasy.
Option 2: Using a social account with an associated email address which you wish to change
When you select to use your social account on PGATOUR.COM you will receive screen A. below asking to confirm that you have would like to use the email address associated with your social account. Instead you can put in an alternate email address to use for PGATOUR.COM.
When you click submit, you will receive Screen B. below. Click submit again to receive a forgot password email. Following the steps in the email you can then set your password for PGATOUR.COM. Use this email and password to login to your account on all PGA TOUR digital products including PGATOUR.COM, the PGA TOUR Apps and PGA TOUR Fantasy.
Option 3: Using a social account without an associated email address
When you select to use your social account on PGATOUR.COM you will receive screen A. below, asking to input your email address. When you click submit, you’ll receive screen B. below, and will need to click submit again to receive a forgot password email. You can then set your password for PGATOUR.COM. Use this email and password to connect your account on all PGA TOUR digital products including PGATOUR.COM, the PGA TOUR Apps and PGA TOUR Fantasy.
