PGA TOUR announces Spaces as part of Twitter extension in 2022

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, AND SAN FRANCISCO – The PGA TOUR and Twitter announced a renewal of their content agreement that supports the TOUR’s creation of exclusive content for Twitter’s new live audio feature, Spaces. As part of the agreement, the PGA TOUR will continue to publish real-time highlights each day of every official PGA TOUR tournament. Additionally, the PGA TOUR will make branded and player-specific highlights and weekly Twitter Moments recapping tournament play available for sponsorship with Twitter Amplify.

The PGA TOUR plans to create Spaces throughout the season in 2022 with exclusive coverage featuring current players and industry experts that will discuss all the action on the PGA TOUR and the race for the FedExCup.

“The PGA TOUR and Twitter have been committed to creating innovative ways for fans to interact with our sport,” said Chris Wandell, Vice President Media Business Development, PGA TOUR. “Spaces is a great platform for the TOUR to deliver exclusive content to its fans in what promises to be an exciting year in golf.”

TOUR Spaces will debut at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort & Spa, February 21-27. The coverage will be available globally on Twitter and can be found via @PGATOUR.

“We’re so happy to see our partnership with PGA TOUR expanding to bring even more of golf’s best moments and hottest topics to the Twitter timeline,” said TJ Adeshola, Head of US Sports Partnerships at Twitter. “The golf community on Twitter has seen tremendous growth over the course of our partnership and this year, weekly Spaces will bring them closer than ever to the tournaments and experts.”

The PGA TOUR has participated in the Twitter Amplify program since 2015 enabling advertisers to sponsor @PGATOUR video content. The PGA TOUR and Twitter initially teamed up to live stream tournament coverage during the opening rounds of the first two events of the 2016 FedExCup Playoffs. The two companies formalized their live stream relationship in January 2017 when they agreed to stream PGA TOUR LIVE coverage from select events during the 2016-2017 PGA TOUR Season. In 2020, Twitter and the TOUR teamed up on “Twitter Multicast,” a global live content execution that was a first-of-its kind for the social media platform

