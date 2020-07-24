-
Facebook Venue: New Sport, New Live Companion Experiences
July 24, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 24, 2020
- A look at the Facebook Venue second-screen experience. (Courtesy)
Golf fans can now join expert commentators and fellow fans on Venue, a sports digital companion experience, to enjoy PGA TOUR events together – even when they can’t gather on the course or in person to watch.
As live sports return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Venue brings passionate fans and expert commentators together to experience live events in a new interactive way. During select upcoming final rounds of PGA TOUR events, you’ll be able to interact with well-known personalities.
Join Shane Bacon from FOX Sports and Ben Everill from PGATOUR.COM as they co-host their first Venue this Sunday, July 26, at 3:00 PM EST for the final round of the 3M Open. They’ll share their live takes on final round play, kick off interactive polls to get your opinions, and participate in a dedicated fan chat in the app.
“The PGA TOUR is excited to engage with our fans on Venue as it creates a new and exciting way to interact with our tournaments,” said Scott Gutterman, Senior Vice President Digital Operations at the PGA TOUR. “We have a similar interest with Facebook that revolves around using innovation to reach fans directly and interact with them during our events.”
You can join us to test Venue by downloading it on iOS and Android.
