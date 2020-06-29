  • IMPACT

    Bubba Watson and friends set to square off Wednesday to raise awareness and funds toward Rocket Mortgage Classic's 'Changing the Course' initiative

  • Bubba Watson has gathered some of his TOUR peers for a worthy cause in Detroit. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)Bubba Watson has gathered some of his TOUR peers for a worthy cause in Detroit. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)