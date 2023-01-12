Kirby Smart plays pro-am with Mark O’Meara

|
Jan 12, 2023
At the 2022 Regions Tradition, Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart enjoyed playing in the pro-am with major champion Mark O’Meara. Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs captured their second consecutive national championship after defeating TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship, 65-7.
