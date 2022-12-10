Tim O'Neal earns PGA TOUR Champions card at Q-School

Following the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament (Final Stage), Tim O'Neal reflects on the significance of earning his Champions Tour card for the first time. O'Neal narrowly missed at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School on multiple occasions and authored a story of redemption with closing rounds of 65-65 at TPC Scottsdale for a T3 finish.