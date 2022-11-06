CBS 6 2022 Birdies for Charity Helicopter Ball Drop

|
Nov 06, 2022
WTVR CBS 6 News dropped 155 golf balls from a helicopter onto The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course during advance week of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. Each numbered ball was assigned a nonprofit from the Birdies for Charity presented by TowneBank program. CBS 6 donated $1,000 to the ball/nonprofit that landed closest to the pin, $500 to the second and $250 to the third. Congratulations to the 2022 winners: Historic Richmond and Library of Virginia tying in first place and Capital Trees in third place!
