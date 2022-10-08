×

Jack Jones overcomes brain surgery and hits ceremonial tee shot at FURYK & FRIENDS

Oct 08, 2022

Jack Jones had brain surgery two years ago after a freak accident during gym class. He has made a full recovery thanks to his doctors at Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital. On Friday, he hit the ceremonial tee shot alongside Jack Nicklaus before Round 1 of the 2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS.