Tom Weiskopf’s emotional victory in tribute to Bert Yancey

Two days after the death of his longtime friend Bert Yancey, Tom Weiskopf won the 1994 Franklin Quest Championship on PGA TOUR Champions, defeating Dave Stockton with a playoff birdie. Weiskopf grew emotional in his winner’s press conference, describing the win as a career highlight, comparable to his first win and Open Championship win.