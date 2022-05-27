×

Alex Cejka dials in tee shot to set up birdie at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

May 28, 2022

In the second round of the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Alex Cejka hits his tee shot within a few feet of the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-3 11th hole. Watch the tournament live on NBC.