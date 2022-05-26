×

Bernhard Langer throws a dart to set up birdie at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

May 27, 2022

In the opening round of the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Bernhard Langer sticks his tee shot right next to the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 11th hole. Watch the tournament live on NBC.