Mardy Fish Round 3 highlights from ClubCorp Classic

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Apr 24, 2022
In the final round of the 2022 ClubCorp Classic, Marty Fish scored 37 points in the modified stableford scoring system to come back and force a playoff with Tony Romo. Fish made birdie on the first playoff hole to take the title.
© 1995-2022 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.