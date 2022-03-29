Longtime club pro Monday qualifies a year after his club shut down
Mar 29, 2022

Mark Brown was a club pro for 28 years before his club shut down and he was forced into early retirement. He went to Q-School in 2021 and finished just outside the top five, but he Monday Qualified into the Rapiscan Systems Classic this week in Coastal Mississippi.