Miguel Angel Jiménez cards two aces in the same tournament at the Cologuard Classic

Feb 27, 2022

During the 2022 Cologuard Classic, Miguel Angel Jiménez makes two hole-in-ones in the same week, first making an ace at the par-3 7th hole during the opening round, followed by another ace at the par-3 14th hole during the final round at Omni Tucson National.