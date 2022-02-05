Peter Jacobsen and Mike “Fluff” Cowan reminisce on final walk together at Pebble Beach

Peter Jacobsen made his final PGA TOUR start at Pebble Beach at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and had his original caddie, Mike “Fluff” Cowan, back on the bag with him. The duo first won on the PGA TOUR together in 1980 and also won at Pebble Beach in 1995.