Miguel Angel Jiménez wins in a playoff at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Jan 23, 2022

In the final round of the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Miguel Angel Jiménez carded a 6-under 66 to get to 17-under for the tournament before defeating Steven Alker in a playoff for his 11th PGA TOUR Champions victory.