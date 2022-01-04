×
Steven Alker is the surprise story of 2021

Jan 04, 2022

After turning 50 in July, New Zealand’s Steven Alker entered the Boeing Classic through Monday Qualifier and would play his way into the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs where he would earn his first victory at the TimberTech Championship.