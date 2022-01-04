×
Darren Clarke breaks through on the PGA TOUR Champions

Jan 04, 2022

After nine years without a professional victory, Darren Clarke earns his first win on the PGA TOUR Champions at the 2020 TimberTech Championship and earns two more trophies in 2021 thanks to his new workout routine and drive to be one of the best players on TOUR.