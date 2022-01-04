×
Alex Cejka goes back-to-back in PGA TOUR Champions majors

Jan 04, 2022

Entering the 2021 Regions Tradition as an alternate, Alex Cejka won his first major championship in a playoff against Steve Stricker and quickly followed it up with another victory at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.