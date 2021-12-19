×
Team Daly speaks following two-shot win at PNC Championship

Dec 19, 2021

After carding a 15-under 57 to win the 2021 PNC Championship by two shots, John Daly and John Daly II discuss playing well, winning the championship belts and what it means to compete together as father and son.