John Daly II's impressive fairway bunker shot yields eagle at PNC Championship

Dec 19, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 PNC Championship, John Daly II hits a remarkable fairway bunker shot to a few feet, setting up John Daly's eagle putt at the par-5 3rd hole.