Stewart and Regan Cink speak after Round 1 at PNC Championship

Dec 19, 2021

After carding an opening round, 13-under 59, Stewart and Regan Cink discuss their low round of the day and the experience playing together in a tournament as opposed to Regan caddying for his father.