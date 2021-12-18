×
Qass Singh's impressive fairway bunker shot sets up birdie at PNC Championship

Dec 18, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 PNC Championship, Qass Singh's fairway bunker approach spins back to a few feet, setting up a birdie for Team Singh at the par-4 16th hole.