Matthew Faldo's impressive tee shot and birdie at PNC Championship

Dec 18, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 PNC Championship, Matthew Faldo, son of Nick Faldo, hits his tee shot to a few feet at the par-3 17th hole, leading to a birdie at the par-3 17th hole.