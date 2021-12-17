×
Gary Player’s interview during PNC Championship pro-am

Dec 17, 2021

During the Friday pro-am of the 2021 PNC Championship, Gary Player talks about playing with his grandson, Jordan, and how much he loves playing in this event because of the family aspect to it.