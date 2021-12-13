×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Three-decade club pro has emotional moment after earning card

Dec 13, 2021

Rob Labritz started as a club professional 31 years ago at 19 years old. He turned 50 this year and earned medalist honors at final stage of Q-School to earn his PGA TOUR Champions card for 2022. He got emotional after coming off the green and then calling his wife.