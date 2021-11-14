×
Phil Mickelson speaks after winning Schwab Cup Championship

Nov 15, 2021

After earning his fourth Champions Tour victory at the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phil Mickelson is presented the tournament trophy. He then reflects on his season and discusses the state of his game as he looks ahead to the future.