Bernhard Langer with the media after winning his sixth Schwab Cup

Nov 15, 2021

After earning his sixth Charles Schwab Cup after the final round of the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Bernhard Langer discusses the emotions, overcoming back issues that made him consider withdrawing, and continuing to compete on the Champions Tour.