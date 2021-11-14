×
Bernhard Langer speaks after winning sixth Charles Schwab Cup

Nov 15, 2021

After earning his sixth Charles Schwab Cup following the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Bernhard Langer is presented the season-long trophy. He then discusses his longevity on the Champions Tour and reflects on the unorthodox full season.