×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bernhard Langer wins sixth Charles Schwab Cup

Nov 14, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Jim Furyk tries to hole his eagle pitch from the pine straw to tie Phil Mickelson at after 72 holes, but his miss results in Bernhard Langer clinching the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup title, his sixth.