Bernhard Langer has a legendary sense of humor too

Oct 27, 2021

Bernhard Langer is best known for his two Masters wins and his incredible 42 PGA TOUR Champions victories. But what sometimes gets lost, is his sense of humor. In the last four years, he’s really opened the world up to his funny, care free side.