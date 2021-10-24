×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bernhard Langer’s Round 3 Highlights at Dominion Energy

Oct 24, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Bernhard Langer carded a 3-under 69 to get to 14-under overall, then defeated Doug Barron on the first playoff hole to earn his 42nd Champions Tour title.