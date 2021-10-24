×
Bernhard Langer speaks following victory at Dominion Energy

Oct 24, 2021

Following his playoff victory at the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Bernhard Langer discusses win number 42 on the Champions Tour and breaks down his putting tips from off the green, which helped him down the stretch.