Jim Furyk speaks to the media before Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Oct 21, 2021

Jim Furyk, No. 2 on the Schwab Cup Points List, spoke to the media on Thursday after his pro-am round. Furyk gave an update on his caddie Fluff, who took a fall last week and was unable to caddie. He also talked about trying to win the Schwab Cup and what he’s working on.