×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Lee Janzen’s Round 3 highlights at SAS Championship

Oct 17, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 SAS Championship, Lee Janzen carded a 5-under 67 to get to 12-under overall, then defeated Miguel Angel Jiménez on the first playoff hole to win his first Champions Tour title since 2015.