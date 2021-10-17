×
Lee Janzen speaks after winning SAS Championship

Oct 17, 2021

Following his win on the first playoff hole at the 2021 SAS Championship, Lee Janzen discusses his final round and dramatic victory, and the emotions after winning his first Champions Tour event since 2015.