Mike Goodes returns after suffering major heart attack

Oct 15, 2021

Mike Goodes’ heart stopped four months ago while playing golf with friends. He was in a coma for 48 hours and the outlook was bleak. His really good friend Fred Funk thought he was flying to Greensboro to say bye to Mike. Goodes has made a full recovery and is making his first start since the cardiac event at the SAS Championship.