×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jim and Tabitha Furyk host Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

Oct 13, 2021

Jim Furyk and his wife Tabitha host the 2021 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, FL. Jim reflects on hosting the tournament and how he prepares to play with his caddie, Mike "Fluff" Cowan.