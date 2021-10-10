×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Jim Furyk finishes 54th hole with ovation at FURYK & FRIENDS

Oct 10, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jim Furyk walks to the final green receiving an ovation from the crowd, then finishes his tournament with a par on the par-4 18th hole.