AJ Blinn overcomes rare bone disease and crushes ceremonial tee shot

Oct 08, 2021

With Jim Furyk watching, 12-year-old AJ Blinn, split the fairway with the ceremonial tee shot on Friday morning at the Constellation Furyk & Friends. In 2019, Blinn received uplifting news when doctors at Wolfson Children’s Hospital cleared the then 9-year-old Jacksonville boy to begin riding his bicycle again, a sign that his recovery from avascular necrosis (AVN) was proceeding well.