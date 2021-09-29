×
Double amputee Jordan Thomas helping kids receive prosthetics with his foundation

Sep 29, 2021

Jordan Thomas suffered horrible trauma when he was 16 in a scuba diving accident. The avid golfer started his foundation, the Jordan Thomas Foundation, which is now funding prosthetics for over 70 kids. Thomas competed in the 2021 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.